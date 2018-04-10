‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “My Really Fair Lady”

A community theater actress, Nellie, talks on the phone as she gets a backstage filled with people ready. As she explains to the guy on the phone, she had the right to change the plot of their production of Rent — from focusing on AIDS to the zombie virus. An actor tells Nellie that he can’t perform in the show, and she goes on in his place.

Nellie and the rest of the cast sings a zombie-specific version of “Seasons of Love”. The very small audience of people applauds.

Peyton goes through the profiles of victims in the zombie bus crash — including Nellie. Peyton then talks to another one of the victim’s spouses, who asks if the family dog was located on the bus at all.

Leon films Liv and a group of people who are trying to start the smuggling ring back up. The other people worry that Liv can’t be trusted, and that there’s too much to Renegade’s operation for Liv to handle.

Clive talks to Michelle, who complains about her police training. She invites him over to her place to watch a movie.

Liv and Ravi dissect one of the bus crash victims. They talk about Renegade’s death and how it affected them. Peyton walks in and asks for a favor — that Liv eat the brain of the ex-husband to try to find his dog. Liv agrees, but Ravi says she can’t eat the ex-husband’s brain, because he was a heroin addict. Liv then decides to eat Nellie’s brain, and cooks it into cinnamon rolls.

Blaine and Don E. talk to Tucker, who asks if he can have some of the leftover brains from the restaurant. They don’t let him.

Ravi and Major eat breakfast, as Ravi announces that he’s going to take a day off from work. Major offers Ravi some of his breakfast — a bagel with brains on it.

Ravi then eats another brain. Liv comes in and is overly dramatic.

The local newsman, Johnny Frost, shows a video of himself harassing a coworker on air. He then leads the Seattle PD’s sexual harassment seminar. He calls on Clive to awkwardly help answer a question, which Liv then decides to sing. Liv gets called on to role-play a scenario with Johnny, which Liv gets way too into. Clive watches as Ravi throws up in a nearby trash can.

Liv takes Ravi home, where he reveals that he ate the brain of the heroin addict as a way to impress Peyton. Liv leaves Ravi with Major.

Liv arrives at the hotel room with Leon and the other smugglers. As they reveal, a group of people were accidentally smuggled into the local marina, and they can’t find a way to rescue them. Liv dramatically tells them to follow Renegade’s example — before asking Leon if he got the right shot for his documentary.

Leon interviews Liv for his documentary. She agrees that the documentary could be a bad thing. Liv then figures out how to rescue the smuggled people.

Major gets Peyton to stay with Ravi, and explains that Ravi ate the brain to try to impress her.

Peyton stands outside of Ravi’s door, thanking him but not getting a response. She opens the door to find an open window.

Ravi goes to the Scratching Post to beg for heroin from Blaine and Don E. Peyton arrives, and Ravi asks her to take him home.

Clive approaches Michelle, who worries that Clive was going to cheat on Dale with her. He explains his and Dale’s situation, and she understands.

Peyton helps Ravi, and tries to get him to eat a brain tube. They joke about the movie on TV before Ravi gets triggered into having a vision of where the dog is.

Leon arrives with the other smugglers, as Liv essentially leads rehearsal for their scheme. Liv insults the other smugglers for not getting into the heist well, ultimately getting a rise out of all of them.

The smugglers go on the heist. Liv pretends to play an New Zealand girl who needs to answer the security guard’s phone. As she talks on the phone, Leon and the other smugglers continue looking for the shipping crate. Liv then distracts the security guard, by lying and saying that she was in Lord of the Rings.

Leon finds the crate which has the smuggled humans inside. The smugglers rescue everybody, as Liv continues to distract — and even kiss — the security guard. The security guard answers the phone, and gets yelled at for not watching the cameras, while Liv escapes.

The other smugglers wait with the sick humans for Liv. Liv shows up and proceeds to scratch the sick humans. Liv and Leon watch as the sick humans are reunited with their families.

Peyton reunites the dog with his family.

Peyton shows up at Ravi’s house. She sees that he’s turned back into a human. They kiss.

Blaine throws brains into the well, thinking that Angus is still at the bottom of it. He gets a phone call, and he and Don E. go back to Romeros, because a bunch of poor zombies are having a sit-in there.

Blaine tries to get the poor zombies to leave, but is sidetracked when he finds Angus leading the zombies. He forces Blaine to feed his congregation once a week, and says he forgives him. Blaine tries to attack Angus, but doesn’t succeed. Blaine tells Don E. to find who let Angus out of the well.

Leon meets Liv at the morgue, offering a thumb drive of potential candidates for them to help. He asks her to pick three people to help, a task that she finds daunting.