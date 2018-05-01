‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “Mac-Liv-Moore”

The episode begins with Isobel on the phone with her mom. Liv and Peyton reveal that they’ve made arrangements to take Isobel back home, but she doesn’t agree with the idea. She reveals that she still hasn’t turned into a zombie.

Ravi and Liv show their drawer of heads to a series of police officers. They try to figure out who the bus murderer was.

Blaine tells Don-E that he bought him a brain for 10k. Blaine then suggests that they start buying up property around Seattle, so they can sell it for more when the city is returned back to normal.

Ravi and Liv sort through the extremities they have in the morgue. Lambert brings in two victims — one human and one zombie. As he reveals, the human was an up-and-coming rapper.

Liv eats the rapper’s brains.

Clive tries to interrogate one of the victim’s friends, before Liv comes in wearing full on rapper gear.

Liv tries to rap the autopsy to Ravi. She gets triggered into a vision — of the bus killer harassing the victim and his girlfriend. They identify him from the board of suspects – Ronnie “Sugar” Cain, also known as “The Zombie Killer”.

Clive suggests that they go to the location that was in Liv’s vision. They suddenly get alerts on their phones – that Fillmore-Graves is on a manhunt for Cain.

Candy tells Don-E that she needs to talk to Blaine. Don-E gets distracted and begins acting like a nerdy hacker. Don-E visits Blaine, who gives him a laptop.

Liv begins rapping, but gets stopped by Isobel and Peyton’s arrival.

Major talks to Chase Graves about the lockdown. Major gets a call from Ravi, who asks him to get a briefcase that he meant to bring to work. Major agrees, and Ravi hangs up the phone to play D&D with Clive and some of the other employees.

Don-E continues hacking for Blaine.

Liv shows Isobel her work at the morgue. Major arrives with Ravi’s briefcase, which makes Isobel uncomfortable. Jordan and Captain Seattle arrive, and Major is annoyed with them. Major and Liv argue. Peyton comes in and tells them to stop fighting.

Blaine and Don-E continue to investigate. Another worker arrives with a drunk body.

Ravi and Clive continue to play D&D. Michelle arrives and gets interested in their game. Clive offers her a character sheet.

Major arrives with Ravi’s briefcase, and notices the D&D game. Ravi opens the briefcase — which has his missing D&D minifig inside. Major tells Ravi that Peyton is downstairs.

Ravi goes downstairs to find Peyton. He finds Isobel hiding in one of the body freezers. She introduces herself, and reveals that she was just waiting for Peyton and Liv to come back with snacks.

The D&D game continues. Michelle points out that the whole game has been video taped, which Clive is embarrassed by. The two of them kiss.

Major and his Fillmore-Graves soldiers arrive at the Scratching Post.

Jordan, Captain Seattle, and Major rescue the drunk soldier, Jones, and bring him back to Fillmore-Graves. He doesn’t remember any of what happened before he was drunk.

Suddenly, Cain arrives and points a gun at Chase’s head. Cain reveals that he did the bus crash to put zombies out of their mystery, and then shoots Chase in the knees.

Liv, Ravi, Peyton, and Isobel figure out which snacks to eat. Ravi tells Liv what he found out about Isobel’s condition, and Liv reveals that she wasn’t able to turn Isobel into a zombie. Ravi decides to find out if Isobel is the key to the zombie cure.

Blaine and Don-E tell the mayor about their plan. They drug the mayor and turn him back into a human, only for Blaine to shoot him.

Isobel offers to let Ravi study her to see if she can help him find the zombie cure. Ravi then learns the truth about Liv’s coyote operation.

The lockdown lifts. Major finds out that Chase almost killed Cain. Chase asks Major to scratch Cain.

Peyton arrives at a crime scene where Baracus was left for dead. She, Dale, and Lambert find a video of his murder.

Blaine and Don-E burn their map of Seattle and celebrate.