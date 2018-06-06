‘iZombie’ Confirmed to End With Season 5

Today, The CW is letting fans know what to expect for the 2018-2019 TV season — and it sounds like that will include the beloved Rose McIver-led series iZombie.

In the announcement of the network’s fall primetime schedule, the network confirmed that iZombie, as well as Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will be airing their final seasons.

Rose McIver, who stars in the series as medical examiner-turned-zombie Liv Moore, confirmed the announcement on her Twitter account, and vowed to make the final season “the best one yet”.

So the fifth season of #iZombie will be our last. I am therefore committed and excited to make it the best one yet! Really proud to be on a show that celebrates the misfits and I pinch myself every day that I get to be a part of the iZombie world with you guys. Thank you ❤️ — Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) May 17, 2018

For fans of the beloved Vertigo Comics adaptation, this news will surely be bittersweet. The announcement comes less than a week after the series was renewed for a fifth season, something that those involved with the series weren’t even expecting.

“We’ll have to wait until the show comes out,” Rahul Kohli, who plays Ravi Chakrabarti, said when Season Four debuted. “It’s too early to say. Probably 50/50.”

Still, there’s something to be said about a show getting to wrap things up on its own terms. And considering the world that iZombie has crafted over the past four years, fans will surely be eager to see how things play out.

iZombie‘s fourth season has brought fans plenty of new changes, as the show essentially shifted into a “new normal”, transforming Seattle into a zombie haven. While the narrative shift was something fans probably weren’t expecting when the series began, the show has still held on to its voice in a pretty unique way – something that will surely continue into the fifth and final season.

“It’s so on-point politically right now,” McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

And as fans who have been following iZombie‘s fourth season know, the last few episodes could leave the fifth and final season on some pretty interesting footing. After the heartbreaking death of Isobel (Izabela Vidovic), it appears as if the show could finally be on the cusp of finding a definite cure for the zombie virus. But with Fillmore-Graves tightening their hold on New Seattle – and on Liv’s coyote operation – there’s no telling how that could go.

iZombie season five is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.