iZombie Series Finale Recap With Spoilers: “All’s Well That Ends Well”

After five seasons and countless brains, iZombie has officially come to an end. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s final chapter, “All Well That Ends Well”. Obviously, beware of spoilers!

***

Videos by ComicBook.com

Major watches from a convenience store as Lambert declares a zombie war on TV. Dolly and her Dead-Enders ambush and kill a Fillmore-Graves general, and set their sights on Liv and Major. Lambert briefs the soldiers on the Dead-Enders, who tweet out photos of their kills every time they eliminate a Fillmore-Graves soldier.

Major visits Lambert and Fillmore-Graves, and agrees to fight on their side. One of the agents helps him sneak a slew of weapons into the facility, which he uses to get the Max Rager inside Fillmore-Graves.

Liv, Ravi, and Clive take a flight back to Seattle. The woman sitting next to Liv swears she knows her from somewhere, and googles her, suspecting that she’s Kristen Bell. While on the flight, Clive gets a text from Dale about how she’s in labor. He, Ravi, and Liv try to determine how to get back to Seattle in time.

The three of them plan to poison the lady with sleeping pills in an in-flight mimosa, but accidentally get the two mixed up. The lady falls asleep, dropping her tablet — which is open to an article about how Liv is Renegade. A flight attendant picks up the tablet, and calls the authorities to apprehend the three of them once they land. As it turns out, the flight attendant and police officer are the siblings of someone Liv saved as Renegade, and they agree to help safely smuggle them back into Seattle. They arrive back in Seattle, as Clive runs to Dale in labor. He arrives just in time.

Peyton and the Froelich kids are still kidnapped by Blaine, who forces Peyton to dress up. One of the Froelich kids begins having a nosebleed, which Peyton uses to lure Blaine down and hit him with a baseball bat. She and the kids begin escaping, but she gets shot in the process. Liv and Ravi find some of the zombie kids, who reveal what happened with Peyton. Liv promises to get revenge on Blaine and Don E.

Ravi works on the cure, but is clearly distraught about what happened to Peyton. Major comforts him, and delivers the Max Rager. He asks for Ravi to make one specific cure.

Blaine eats dinner with Peyton, who he has now turned into a zombie. He leaves to go to poison the well that his dad is buried in. Meanwhile, Peyton gets her first vision — of Blaine smothering Don E’s fiancee. Don E goes to the well and pushes Blaine into it. Liv then arrives and pushes Don E into the well as well. She starts crying, only to learn that Peyton is alive.

Ravi and Major try to give their cure to Johnny Frost, asking him to take it live on air. He refuses. Major agrees to take the cure on air, but not before leaving a voicemail message in the process. Johnny Frost begins the news and tells everyone about the cure, as Lambert drags him off the air and threatens to kill him. The Dead-Enders arrive outside of the studio, and break out a fight with Fillmore-Graves.

Lambert begins to address the audience about there not being a cure. Major arrives and takes the cure, and asks Lambert to shoot him multiple times. He does, and it kills him. Ravi then tackles Lambert, gives him the cure, and gets him shot.

Liv doesn’t see what happened on TV, but hears the news from Clive. She then checks her voicemail, and finds Major’s message, which tells her how much he loves her. Major then wakes up from his apparent death, and learns that Ravi just gave him Max Rager instead of the cure. As Liv listens to the voicemail, Michelle arrives looking for Clive. The morgue then gets blown up.

The episode flashes forward to ten years later. Clive and Dale are the co-captains of the San Francisco PD. Clive logs on to a virtual reality conference with Ravi. He reveals that he’s raising both his and Dale’s kid and his and Michelle’s kid. Peyton then arrives into the conference and reveals that she’s still with Ravi. The conference ends up being an interview about the War for Seattle. Peyton reveals that she’s a District Attorney in Atlanta, while Ravi is the head of the CDC. The interviewer reveals that Seattle has now been repopulated and rebuilt as a zombie haven, for those who volunteer to remain a zombie.

Liv was presumed dead in the morgue bombing, and Major – who also hasn’t been seen in a decade – spent days digging for her in the morgue. Liv eventually made her way to the hideout, where she and Major kissed. Years later, Liv and Major are still together, and are raising the zombie orphans peacefully. The interview ends, just as Liv and Major log on. They reconnect with Ravi, Peyton, and Clive, who have been publicly denying Liv and Major being alive to keep them safe. Liv and Major joke about the trio coming to Zombie Island to visit them.