Jai Courtney Says He’ll Be Back as Captain Boomerang in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Despite the critical reception to the original film, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics are all in on a sequel to Suicide Squad, especially because of some poached talent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. James Gunn signed on to write and direct the next film, which is being billed as a slight reboot of the concept.

But while a bunch of new characters will be joining the sequel film called The Suicide Squad, it looks like a surprising face will be returning. Captain Boomerang actor Jai Courtney just revealed to Business Insider that his drug-addled supervillain would appear in the new film.

“We’re getting ready to shoot in a few months’ time,” Courtney said while promoting his next film, Storm Boy. “There’s not much else I can reveal about it but, yeah, you’ll be seeing Boomerang back for sure.”

It might be surprising to learn that Captain Boomerang would be appearing in the new film, especially after Will Smith was supposedly recast with Idris Elba playing the role of Deadshot in the new film. There’s also speculation that Margot Robbie will also reprise her role as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, making it her third stint as the character after Birds of Prey premieres later in 2020.

Fans have wondered about the new Suicide Squad film ever since Gunn’s involvement was confirmed, but especially after Marvel Studios rehired the director to return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Warner Bros. Pictures producer Peter Safran made it clear that The Suicide Squad would come first before the writer and director returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“No, it was all handled incredibly elegantly, and everybody knows on both sides that Suicide Squad is the priority today and he’ll finish that movie and then everybody knows that his next film will be Guardians,” Safran told Jo Blo. “It’s the best of all possible both worlds, I think, for fans and for James Gunn himself.”

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 6, 2021. We’ll find out if any other cast members from the original film will make their returns.

