Jake Gyllenhaal Addresses If He Will Be The Next Batman

As soon as rumors began to surface that Ben Affleck could potentially be leaving the DC Extended Universe behind, rumors began to surface about which actor could potentially replace him. One name that is regularly tossed into the conversation is Jake Gyllenhaal, but the actor himself revealed that he will not be the next Batman.

“Wow, that’s a difficult question. The answer to that question is ‘no,’” the actor revealed in an interview with CNA Lifestyle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s possible that Gyllenhaal was trying to be diplomatic in his answer, given that Affleck hasn’t definitively stated he plans to exit the franchise, the certainty and lack of hesitation in responding implied that he has no interest in the role.

The closest the actor came to starring in a big budget blockbuster was 2010’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. With the film only scoring 36 percent positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and taking in $360 million on a budget of $200 million, it would be easy to see why the actor would lose interest in getting attached with such a massive undertaking.

During a panel at the South by Southwest Film Festival in 2016, the actor revealed just how much he enjoys the superhero genre.

“Superhero movies have inspired me. I remember when I saw Thor I was really inspired,” Gyllenhaal shared, as recorded by The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a reason for myth. They are so moving and so important.”

The actor has earned a reputation for playing unhinged or disturbed individuals, thanks to roles in films like Enemy, Nightcrawler, and Okja, yet Gyllenhaal revealed the real inspiration behind the performances.

“Sometimes I’m in a scene playing what people might interpret as a sociopath and I’m thinking of Thor,” Gyllenhaal noted.

Since the 2016 release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and its disappointing reviews, the Oscar-winning Affleck hasn’t shown the enthusiasm for the DCEU that he once had. The only confirmed departure he’s demonstrated from the series is handing directorial duties of The Batman over to Matt Reeves, claiming that starring and directing in such a massive production was just too much to handle.

The Batman isn’t slated to begin filming until next year, so the future of the Caped Crusader is unknown.

Do you think Gyllenhaal could have made a good Batman? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Facebook, CNA Lifestyle]