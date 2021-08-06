James Gunn Reminds Fans The Suicide Squad Is Leaving HBO Max by Sharing Hilariously Sad BTS Photo of John Cena

✖

After nearly a month on the streaming service, The Suicide Squad will be leaving HBO Max on Monday. In honor of the movie's departure from the site, director James Gunn and some of the film's cast recently took part in a Twitter watch party, where they shared a lot of interesting information about the production. Gunn has been great about sharing behind-the-scenes content on social media, including posting fun photos and videos of John Cena (Peacemaker). Gunn previously posted a bloody picture of Cena with a wide smile, but his latest photo features the wrestler-turned-actor looking hilariously somber (but still bloody).

"#TheSuicideSquad is only going to be on @hbomax until the end of this weekend, so watch it again before it goes! #Peacemaker #SadPeacemaker @DCpeacemaker," Gunn wrote. You can check out the photo of Cena below:

Gunn and Cena recently wrapped production on a Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max. In fact, it was just revealed that the show could be coming to the streaming service sooner than expected. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker's place in the DCEU timeline. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series."

As for The Suicide Squad's HBO Max departure, you won't have to wait too long to watch the movie at home once again. The DC film is hitting certain VOD sites on September 16th.

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi as Ratcatcher.

The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max until September 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime this year.