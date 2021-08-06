The Suicide Squad: Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video Features John Cena Reacting to Eating 36 Empanadas

✖

The Suicide Squad was released last month, and the movie's cast and crew have been delighting fans with behind-the-scenes content from the movie. On Monday, some of the movie's cast joined director James Gunn for a Twitter watch party where they shared a lot of fun information about the production. Gunn has also been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes content, including some great stuff featuring John Cena as Peacemaker. In Gunn's latest post, Cena is seen reacting to eating one too many empanadas for a scene.

"After eating 36 empanadas in one sitting, I’m not sure things end well for #Peacemaker. Or @JohnCena. Or empanadas," Gunn wrote. The video features Cena and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) joking about Cena's inevitable, upcoming regret for consuming so many empanadas. You can check out the video in the post below:

If you loved Cena's performance as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, you're in luck, because they recently wrapped production on a Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max. In fact, it was just revealed that the show could be coming to the streaming service sooner than expected. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker's place in the DCEU timeline. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series."

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker will also include The Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. In another recent tweet, Gunn teased that there will be another cast member from The Suicide Squad popping up in the show. The series is also set to star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max until September 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime this year.