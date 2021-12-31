James Gunn Reveals If Peacemaker Has Post-Credits Scenes

Next months, fans will get to see a whole new corner of the DC universe be brought to life in live-action, when the Peacemaker series makes its debut on HBO Max. The series will showcase the ongoing adventures of The Suicide Squad‘s Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), and is the latest collaboration between Cena and James Gunn. Given Peacemaker’s place in the superhero space, some have already begun to wonder if the series will follow the traditional trope of having post-credits stingers. As Gunn revealed on Twitter on Thursday, that will actually be the case for all eight episodes of Peacemaker, as “a little something special” for those who watch all the way through the credits.

The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The first three episodes of Peacemaker are expected to debut on Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.