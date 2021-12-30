Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases New Trailer

Peacemaker is premiering on HBO Max next month, and director James Gunn has been busy sharing teases on social media. This week, we’ve seen a new glimpse at Judomaster and a new clip focusing on Peacemaker’s (John Cena) return to killing. Despite being only a couple of weeks away, DC fans can expect another Peacemaker trailer before the show’s premiere. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to reveal there will be a new trailer on Saturday, January 1st.

“Get your game faces ready. There’s a new #Peacemaker trailer coming on January 1. @DCpeacemaker,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the teaser post below:

Peacemaker is set to star John Cena in the titular role as well as The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos) as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena added. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

Peacemaker is expected to debut on January 13th on HBO Max. The series will launch with three episodes that day and then drop an episode per week.