James Gunn Says a Lot of The Suicide Squad Casting News Is Wrong

On Friday, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn revealed the full cast list for the upcoming film confirming who is in it, but not the characters they play. That character list is one that Gunn has been quiet about, though there has been plenty of speculation. Now, in a post to Twitter on Saturday, Gunn is addressing that situation. The director says that a lot of the casting news for The Suicide Squad is wrong.

In the post, which Gunn wrote in response to a fan asking about the specific roles for the cast list he previously shared, Gunn explained that even some of the more reputable sources have been wrong on the characters for the film and that he doens’t know when those lists will be officially released.

“Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honestly, I don’t know if we’ll officially release character info for a long long while to come,” Gunn wrote.

He followed up with a second tweet explaining that his focus at the moment wasn’t on the promotion of the film but, rather, the making of it. He also said that making the film is a dream come true for him.

“Right now I’m simply focused on MAKING the greatest movie I can, not promoting it or sharing info about it,” Gunn wrote. “And working on Suicide Squad – a property I’ve loved for many, many years – is truly a dream come true.”

On Friday, Gunn shared an image revealing the cast of The Suicide Squad to include David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Junnifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker. But, even before the cast list was revealed, there have been countless rumors about the characters set to appear in the film. King Shark is one character who has come up more than a few times complete with Deadline reporting in August that Agee had been cast in the role.

The most recent character rumor has involved Zatanna, but Gunn shot that rumor down earlier this week by noting on Twitter that he had no idea where that specific idea had come from.

“I have nothing against Zatanna, but I have no idea where some of this stuff comes from. I never even though to including her in [The Suicide Squad] (nor many of the other characters I keep hearing are in the film),” the director wrote.

What do you think about Gunn’s comment about most of the casting information for The Suicide Squad being wrong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6th, 2021. Other upcoming films featuring DC characters Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.