James Gunn Superman Trailer Reimagined as Smallville TV Intro

The Superman trailer has continued to generate conversations about the DC Studios movie universe and the Man of Steel’s return to the big screen. It’s also inspired any number of debates and comparisons to previous Superman films, and that will only continue as we get closer to the much anticipated 2025 premiere. One of the Superman projects that’s frequently come up in conversation as a result has been Smallville, and YouTube user Bauan Edits has crafted a delightful new trailer edit that gives the new Superman film a Smallville intro makeover. As you can see in the video right here, its pretty perfect, but take a look for yourself and let us know if you agree.

The Superman opening stars with that now iconic Somebody Save Me introduction, which plays as David Corenswet’s Superman hits the screen. Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) is next, followed by Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific) before moving into a montage of footage.

Later in the trailer we get spotlights on Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and a quick shot of Metamorpho before the trailer crescendos into the final moment of the original trailer between Superman and Lois. You can watch the full trailer above.

Smallville took a different approach to the Superman mythology, and while there were plenty of other costumed heroes featured in the show, it wasn’t until the finale that fans finally saw Superman in costume, and even that was brief. This new Superman project will be the polar opposite in regards to the costume, as not only is Kal-El already Superman and a ways into his superhero career here, but he’s also in a costume that embraces the classic suits from the comics, including the ever so iconic red trunks.

In a previous interview with ComicBook, Superman director James Gunn revealed what led to the trunks being a part of the costume this time around, and it turns out Gunn was initially against including them.

“At the end of the day, [the debate] wasn’t that heated. It was heated for a while. I was on the ‘no trunks’ team for a long time,” Gunn said. “And [Man of Steel director] Zack [Snyder] said that when he was doing it, he tried a billion different trunk versions as we did. And I kept going back to no trunks, no trunks, no trunks. And I’m like, well, ‘Let’s just grind it out. Let’s just keep trying trunks and see what happens.’ And David [Corenswet] said something to me that really affected me.”

“We were trying on all these different versions, and we screen-tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him. He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes, can blow the truck over. He’s this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity,” Gunn said.

