Mark Waid Wins Best Writer of (Golden Issue Awards 2024)

2024 was a year for the books in the world of comics, and now it’s time to celebrate the year with our 2024 edition of ComicBook’s Golden Issue Awards! The year brought in a number of new series and reinventions of longtime characters and concepts throughout the year and from companies across the board, including Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, DSTLRY, Dark Horse, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press, IDW, and more. That made it more difficult to narrow down a winner for our Golden Issue Best Writer award, but after some spirited debate, a winner emerged.

The winner of the 2024 ComicBook Golden Issue Award for Best Writer is…

MARK WAID!

2024 could easily be described as the year of Mark Waid, because he’s been lighting it up all year long. Waid had a huge part in creating some of DC’s biggest moments of the year for some of its most popular characters, though he had actually already been doing that well before 2024. Waid and Dan Mora had already been working on Batman/Superman: World’s Finest since 2022, and its trend of excellence continued with another epic run this year, though as we would learn, that was only the beginning of their work together.

That led to their team-up on DC’s big event of the year in Absolute Power, but it was far from any ordinary event. Absolute Power was not only one of the best DC events, but it was one of the best comic events in recent memory period, with real stakes, rich storytelling, unforgettable moments, and a meaningful impact on the entire universe moving forward.

That carried into Waid and Mora’s most recent team-up in Justice League Unlimited, which pulls directly from Absolute Power and throws even more intrigue and fun into the mix that all feels incredibly organic. If that wasn’t enough, Waid found the time to dive into Batman’s past with the stellar Chris Samnee in Batman and Robin: Year One, unlocking new layers in one of comic’s most iconic partnerships. It’s been an amazing year in comics, and Mark Waid was a major reason why.

The nominees for the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Comics writer are…

Kieron Gillen, The Power Fantasy

Jonathan Hickman, Ultimate Spider-Man/Wolverine: Revenge/Alien vs. Avengers

Gail Simone, Uncanny X-Men

Scott Snyder, Absolute Batman

WINNER: Mark Waid, Batman & Robin: Year One/Absolute Power/Batman&Superman/JLU

