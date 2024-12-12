Creature Commandos Episode 3 has seemed to cement Sean Gunn’s G.I. Robot as an early fan-favorite breakout character of the new DCU. The episode “Cheers to the Tin Man ” revealed how GI Robot was created and deployed during WWII as a Nazi-killing machine. However, the robotic soldier gained sentience after forming bonds of camaraderie with Sgt. Rock and Easy Company – only to have time and societal changes see him go from war hero to murderous menace, and eventually, a creature commando.

(SPOILERS) The twist ending of Creature Commandos Episode 3 saw GI Robot also become the first major casualty on the team, KIA while battling the Amazonian sorceress, Circe. However, as a robotic life form, GI is always up for potential rebuild – and he’s already slated for a major potential cameo in the announced Sgt. Rock movie starring Daniel Craig (James Bond). DCU head and CC showrunner James Gunn has already made it clear that the animated characters (and their actors) will cross over to live-action at different points – and he’s also been teasing how G.I. Robot, in particular, will be a revolutionary character for fans to see in the flesh (so to speak).

During the promotional tour for Creature Commandos, Gunn was asked by THR if plans for a live-action GI Robot had been discussed and revealed that not only has the “if” been discussed, but also the “how” of bringing the robotic character into live-action:

“Yeah, we’ve talked about all of these characters in live-action and how we would do them, if we did them, in live-action,” Gunn said. That’s when he teased something revolutionary: “I don’t want to give away any secrets, but we use some technology in Superman that’s completely new in regards to this kind of stuff. So we would know exactly how to do GI Robot.”

Gunn’s Superman DCU movie is set to be a major franchise tentpole next summer. While the storyline is still under wraps, there were many clues during shooting on the film tat hinted at a world that is already fully populated with DC superheroes and villains. Combined with everything that Creature Commandos has established about the DCU timeline and canon, then yes, Superman could feature as many android characters as the hero Red Tornado, the villain Amazo, or the Metal Men team. Either way, it sounds like the filmmaker had to come up with a way to make this diverse collection of superbeings all look believable and able to intermingle onscreen. That breakthrough apparently would extend to making G.I. Robot fit into whatever world Challengers director Luca Guadagnino is cooking up for the Sgt. Rock movie set in WWII – and then, whatever potential rebuild he may get in the present-day DCU, after Creature Commandos is done.

Creature Commandos is streaming on Max.