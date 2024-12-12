Although Creature Commandos has aired only three episodes so far, DC fans have already been gifted with dozens of Easter eggs and references to the bigger DC Universe. This week, a look at the decade-long history of GI Robot (voiced by Sean Gunn) also served as a backdoor to a fan-favorite superhero team getting their DCU debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: CREATURE COMMANDOS SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Creature Commandos Episode 3 revealed that after the end of World War II, GI Robot was used by the Army as a publicity tool, to be showcased to the media as a wondrous weapon that helped the US defeat the Germans. However, since GI’s only directive is to kill Nazis, his public appearances become increasingly awkward (and dangerous) in times of peace. Instead of lingering in the glory of the past, the Army decides to gift GI to a robotics expert so that the Nazi-killing wonder can help build the future. This scientist is none other than William Magnus (voiced by Alan Tudyk), the creator of the Metal Men.

Who Are DC’s Metal Men?

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Ross Andru, the Metal Men first appeared in 1962’s Showcase #37. Originally conceived as a last-minute filler story, the team’s debut proved highly successful, leading the Metal Men to get their own ongoing series.

In the comic books, Dr. William Magnus is known for creating the Responsometer, a sophisticated “nuclear-powered microscopic activator.” These gibberish words mean that Magnus developed a device capable of empowering and giving distinct personalities to six different metals, creating a team of highly advanced artificial beings. These six metals have various degrees of shapeshifting abilities, which they use to fight crime under the tutelage of Dr. Magnus.

The team’s leader, Gold, can stretch into miles-long wire or flatten to just four millionths of an inch thick, making him perfect for strategic planning and complex operations. Iron is the team’s powerhouse, with incredible strength and durability; he’s only vulnerable to rust. Iron’s ability to reshape himself into various weapons and tools makes him the perfect combatant. Mercury’s volatile personality matches his remarkable abilities. He can transform into liquid form at will, allowing him to infiltrate any space before reforming. This makes him essential for stealth missions, though his hot-headed nature often leads to internal conflicts. Lead, despite his slow-witted personality, proves crucial to the team with his ability to morph into protective shields that block harmful radiation. Though physically the weakest member, Tin can still stretch and reshape himself like his teammates. His unwavering courage in the face of danger makes him an essential part of the group.

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Finally, Platinum, affectionately known as “Tina,” combines incredible malleability with the unique ability to stretch and flatten herself into extremely fine filaments. In addition, her platinum composition makes her highly conducive to both heat and electricity. She’s also notable for her conviction that she’s human and for harboring romantic feelings for Magnus.

What makes the Metal Men stories so engaging is their exploration of the boundaries of consciousness and what it means to be human. These autonomous forms of life are artificial. There’s no question about it. However, they act, think, and feel like human beings, blurring the lines that separate flesh from machinery. In addition, Dr. Magnus is a fascinating character himself, with his brilliance intrinsically linked to his struggles with bipolar disorder. This sets a rich background that is now part of the DCU canon.

The Metal Men Are Officially DCU Canon

Image courtesy of DC Comics

As Dr. Magnus tells GI Robot in Creature Commandos, he’s studying the soldier robot in hopes of developing the next generation of automatons. The blueprints in Dr. Magnus’ lab even resemble Gold from the Metal Men. That means Dr. Magnus is still a significant player in the DCU, although he’s confined to the 1960s — the scientist acquires GI Robot 20 years after the war.

James Gunn has previously stated that the DCU is a lived-in universe where costumed heroes are far from being a novelty. There will be different generations of heroes populating the DCU, so multiple projects can take place in the past, explaining what happened before Superman and the Justice League became the planet’s protectors. For instance, Luca Guadagnino’s Sgt. Rock movie will take the DCU back to World War II and maybe even feature GI Robot as he fought alongside the Easy Company in his Creature Commandos flashback.

There’s no Metal Men project being developed at DC Studios, at least that we know about. Yet, James Gunn built the foundations to tell the Metal Men story in the DCU, connecting it to GI Robot, a fan-favorite member of the Creature Commandos. Sooner or later, the Metal Men will get the movie or TV show they desperately deserve.

Creature Commandos premieres on December 5th, 2024.