James Gunn Teases More DC Comics Projects He'd Like to Make After The Suicide Squad

✖

As we approach the release of The Suicide Squad there's no doubt been a moment where DC Films and Warner Bros. asked writer/director James Gunn what else he might want to do for them on the big screen. The filmmaker will be jumping back over to Marvel after his upcoming film is released though, writing and directing both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but he could always swing back around after that. Taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram, Gunn was asked what his second choice would have been when DC offered him a film to direct, and the answer could be a tease.

"If I told you I'd be betraying myself," Gunn said. "But there's another DC property I love. Actually two others." This isn't confirmation that either of these properties that he likes will get made into features, but keeping the answer so close to the vest likely has fans thinking that it could be. Gunn has been open for years about his love for comic books and comic characters, even well before he began working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which could perhaps reveal which properties Gunn is speaking about.

(Photo: JAMES GUNN)

An old Facebook post from 2017's National Comic Book Day from Gunn revealed some of his favorites in the medium with notable DC titles including Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Watchmen, Top 10, and The Authority. Those first two properties have been adapted a few different times, but neither Top 10 or The Authority, have made the leap to the big screen or even television.

Both properties hail from the Wildstorm imprint. Top 10, a creation of Alan Moore, was a police procedural set in Neopolis, a city where almost everyone has super powers and a costume; The Authority, created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, a super hero team that operates outside of the law and jurisdictions of the world and gets things done by any means necessary.

It's unclear if Gunn would be able to bring either of these to the big screen, perhaps DC might have apprehensions of adapting them or Gunn himself might be uneasy about adapting the notoriously uninterested in adaptations Moore with yet another film/series. Gunn has also opened up in the past about how Warner Bros. told him he could do whatever he wanted before he decided on The Suicide Squad though, so perhaps the same level of freedom will be afforded to him after its release.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th in the US.