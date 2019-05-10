Benicio del Toro Rumored to Play The Suicide Squad Villain

Anticipation is high for James Gunn‘s upcoming The Suicide Squad, and now it seems the DC relaunch might have found its villain. A new report from Geeks Worldwide says that Benicio del Toro is the studio’s top choice to play the villain of the film, which will be The Mayor. That would be quite the get for Warner Bros if they could make it happen, and he would join a film that already has Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn as well as Idris Elba as part of the cast.

Currently, the only detail known about the character is that he’s going under the codename of The Mayor, and is described as an “irascible old warrior who lives for war.” That sounds about right for someone who is going to oppose a group known as the Suicide Squad, but it remains to be seen how and why he goes on the offensive.

Not much else is known about The Suicide Squad other than that Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney are returning. Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the original, will not be returning for the sequel, though that is simply due to scheduling conflicts. Idris Elba is also joining the cast, and there are several new characters in the mix as well. John Cena has even been rumored to play one of those characters, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

As for the villain, the main antagonist of the original film was the Enchantress, played by Cara Delevingne. Her character did survive in the first film, though not the evil side, so if she did return it would likely just be as her fully human self.

What do you think of del Toro being the main villain? Let us know in the comments!

