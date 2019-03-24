James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Rumored to Include Killer Frost

James Gunn’s been making the news lately for his return to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it’s easy to forget that he is also signed up to do DC and Warner Bros’ upcoming Suicide Squad relaunch The Suicide Squad. Many fans have been wondering who is going to make this new team aside from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and possibly Idris Elba’s Deadshot, and recently a list including several characters made its way online, though those are not confirmed. A new rumor has also popped up recently, which if true would add notable villain Killer Frost to the team.

The rumor comes from Discussing Film, and if true Killer Frost would be the latest in a team that also includes Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Ratcatcher, and Peacemaker, in addition to Harley and Deadshot. That’s certainly an interesting team, though having someone like Killer Frost along would probably mean Inferno isn’t’ coming back this time around. Frost is also one of the more powerful villains in DC’s repertoire, so she would give the team a powerhouse member much like Inferno was in the original film.

Killer Frost has been part of the Suicide Squad previously in the comics, though in recent years she was rehabilitated and turned to the side of hero thanks to Batman’s other Justice League team. This role would likely blend bits of both sides of her character, and with those ice powers the studio could pull off some pretty slick sequences in the film.

As of right now the only for sure member is Harley, as Idris Elba has been reportedly in talks but nothing has been confirmed by the studio. It’s also unknown if any of the other cast members from the original will be returning, like Viola Davis. Joel Kinnaman will not be reprising the Rick Flag role, and odds are Jared Leto’s Joker is also not going to be along for the ride. As for what happens to Killer Croc, Captain Boomerang, and Katana, we aren’t sure, but hopefully at least one of them makes a return. If this ends up being a complete reboot as other reports suggest, then the answer to that question might end up being no to all of those, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The film is currently fast-tracked to start production later this year, and Gunn will take care of The Suicide Squad first before heading back over to Marvel and working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so he’s got a pretty busy slate in the coming months.

Are you excited for The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments!

