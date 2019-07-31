James Wan to Direct New Horror Film Before Aquaman 2

Before James Wan dives back into the world of DC Comics for Aquaman 2, he’ll be hanging out in the world of horror a bit longer. According to Deadline, Wan is set to direct a horror film for New Line before work begins on Aquaman 2. There are few other details about the project currently available.

While the film’s plot and title have not been revealed, what is known is that Wan will co-write the script for the film with Ingrid Bisu. Wan will also serve as director and co-producer alongside Michael Clear via their Atomic Monster banner. Per Variety, the plan is for this horror project to shoot this fall in Los Angeles with Wan moving on to Aquaman 2 pre-production in 2020.

The announcement of this new horror film from Wan backs up what the director has previously said about where Aquaman 2 falls in terms of his upcoming film lineup. Back in June, Wan told CinemaBlend that his next project definitely wasn’t going to be the much-anticipated sequel.

“It won’t be Aquaman 2 just yet,” Wan said. “I have something else I’m cooking up; I’m not ready to share just yet.”

The filmmaker had also previously expressed his desire to tackle new challenges in an interview with ComicBook.com

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan said. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

This new update on Wan’s next movie project comes just a few days after the director debunked a claim that he had signed on to direct the I Know What You Did Last Summer YA horror series for Amazon. When that news broke, Wan himself updated JoBlo, offering a simple clarification on Facebook: “I’m actually not directing this. Incorrect info.”

