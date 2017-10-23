Jared Leto Says The Joker Almost Got Him Type Casted

Jared Leto got quite a response to his portrayal of Suicide Squad‘s Joker – including within his own acting career.

In an interview on Conan, Leto recounted one unique way that his Suicide Squad role impacted his life. As he explained, the process caused him to be offered a lot of villainous roles within a very short amount of time.

“Yeah, I think there was a week that I got an offer to play four of the most notorious bad guys that you could ever imagine.” Leto revealed. “I think it was like Charles Manson and, you know, the guy from Waco–you know, basically the most evil of the evil.”

While that might make some actors off guard, it sounds like Leto had a sense of humor about it – and almost turned it into a unique marketing opportunity.

“I thought, maybe I should play them all,” Leto added, “and just make a box set and be done with it.”

Leto’s portrayal of The Joker might have been decisive to some, but it sounds like the actor would be more than willing to return to the role. In a recent interview, Leto recently praised Suicide Squad 2’s director, The Accountant‘s Gavin O’Connor. And while his tenure as the Joker has been somewhat of a mystery – thanks to the news of a Joker origin movie – Leto would be thankful to play the character again.

“I love the Joker.” Leto explained last month. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there… You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”