Jason Momoa Shares First Advice He Gave Zoe Kravitz After She Landed Catwoman Role

Being a DC Comics superhero seems to run in Jason Momoa‘s family. The actor has played Arthur Curry in films including Justice League and Aquaman, and now his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz is joining the family business. Kravitz was just announced to be playing Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman opposite of Robert Pattinson in The Batman, joining Momoa in the DC franchise. Because Momoa is no stranger to being in the spotlight after his star turn in the blockbuster Aquaman, he’s perfectly suited to give some solid advice to his family.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series See, Momoa revealed the advice he gave to Kravitz when they learned she’d been cast as Catwoman.

“That’s actually the first thing I said to her — ‘Your life’s going to change,’” Momoa said. “I’ve been hiding for a good solid 18 years and all of a sudden, Aquaman happened and boom! So, that’s the one thing I don’t even know if I’m prepared for — she’s going to be huge. She’s beautiful, she’s talented. She’s going to kill it and [I’ll be like], ‘Well, welcome to the team baby!’”

As preparation begins for The Batman, Momoa is also starting to gear up to get back in the Atlantean armor as he’s now gearing up for Aquaman 2, which is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2022. Momoa said the sequel will be “way bigger” when teasing his plans for the project.

“I’m really stoked at the fan base and what we did with the movie and just went into Warner Bros in D.C. and said, ‘You know, I have some ideas,’” he shared. “And, they love them and James [Wan, director] and everyone is like, ‘We’re all taking it in. We’re excited to do another one.’”

He previously explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he’s very excited to tackle the sequel because of the message their able to deliver with the franchise.

“I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth. It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it,” Momoa said.

Aquaman 2 is set to premiere in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Kravitz can be seen in The Batman when it premieres on June 25, 2021.