Jason Momoa Clarifies Plastic Bottle Comment, Admits His “Love” for Chris Pratt

Sometimes online comments can get twisted up in a hurry. But, today, a mostly innocuous exchange between Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa led to some fervor on Instagram. The Aquaman star has stepped back online to clear the air over his comments. Pratt was posting about his new Amazon fitness storefront and the post seemed relatively harmless. Momoa commented under it seemingly disappointed with his friend for using a single-use plastic bottle during his workout. Before long there were over 1,400 replies to the comment. That quick response is what made the Aquaman actor come back online to diffuse the situation before it got any bigger. Momoa is known for advocating for environmental protections outside of his work in the tights, but this comment came off to come of the people in the replies as a bit preachy. Still, no real harm was done and the two can go back to being on great terms. The star clearly thinks highly of Pratt’s work and that’s unlikely to change.

Momoa wrote on Instagram, “@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s.”

So, this story has a happy ending. But in real life, there may have been a small chance that the two could have potentially shared room in the same cinematic universe. Pratt auditioned for the part of Superman in Superman Returns many moons ago. He told Stephen Colbert he flew out to California to try his luck and felt great about his chances. The host joked in the interview that he thought Pratt would make a fine Superman, but the people in charge obviously didn’t agree.

“It just goes to show that it’s all divinely planned. If it’s not working out in the moment, then have faith that it might work out in the future. The no’s that you get today might mean an even more powerful yes in the future. You know what I mean?” the actor said before joking that, “I’m glad I wasn’t Superman!”