Jason Momoa Doesn’t Think an Aquaman and Robert Pattinson Batman Team-Up Is Going to Happen

The last couple of weeks have brought lots of news regarding Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman. It was recently revealed that Robert Pattinson‘s Batman would be joined by Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road) in the role of Catwoman and Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood) as Riddler. Many people have celebrated the casting news, including Jason Momoa, the actor best known for playing the titular role in Aquaman. The news is especially exciting for the actor because Kravitz is his step-daughter, and the two are very close. During a recent interview with ET Online, Momoa was asked about the casting news, and he said: “she’s gonna kill it.” He was also asked about Pattinson’s casting and whether or not the characters from Reeves’ film would ever interact with Momoa’s Aquaman.

“How do you feel about Robert being cast?,” ET asked.

“I’m really stoked. He’s a good man, he’s a great actor. I’m excited about the whole thing,” Momoa answered.

“Will we ever get the three of you in a movie all together?,” ET wondered.

“I mean, it’d be awesome, but I don’t think it’s going that way,” he replied. “Let’s just let them do their thing and I’ll do my thing.”

Momoa is currently starring in the new Apple TV+ series, See. He is also expected to reprise his role as Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel, which should be released in 2022. Next year, he can be seen in Dune from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Momoa will be acting alongside big names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Pattinson was recently interviewed by The New York Times, where he discussed what excites him about playing Batman and why he’s afraid to talk about the movie.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character,” Pattinson explained.

“You just paused,” The Times pointed out.

“I just fear that when I say anything about Batman, people online are like, ‘What does this mean?’ And I don’t know! I used to be very good at censoring myself, but I’ve said so many ridiculous things over the years, so I’m always curious when I’m promoting these movies how many times I can mess up. It feels like with every movie that comes out, there’s always one quote from me where it’s like, ‘How? What kind of out-of-body experience produced that screaming nonsense?,’”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.