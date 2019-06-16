Jason Momoa Releases Personal Short Film For Father’s Day

Today is Father’s Day. To celebrate, Aquaman star Jason Momoa has released a short film on his YouTube channel. The film, titled “Where the Wild Stomped In,” is a personal reflection of his growth from child to father.

“It has been a long road,” Momoa narrates in the film. “I feel like I blinked and 20 years passed in an instant. But I’m not alone anymore, I’m not young anymore, I’m not in the dirt as much as I’d like to be – but I am in love. I’m a husband and a father and it is the greatest honor of my life.”

The film features an intimate look at Momoa’s relationship with his two children with wife Lisa Bonet. “There are people who come into our lives, like guiding spirits, providing the missing lessons we need,” he says. “Teachers that become friends and friends who become family. Maybe we bent a couple rules, but we had fun in the wind, and best of all, my babies got to see their father learning. The joy on their faces reflected the memory – the memory of that little boy, on the back of a bike, tearing through the backyard with a smile so big it shut his eyes. I felt it when it happened to me and now I can see it on the faces of my children.

The story is told through Momoa’s relationship with motorcycles and the process of him building one while his children watched. “Dedicated to crafting something trusted, authentic, tried and true. Ready to be passed down from one generation to the next. I didn’t know it at the time, the importance of what I was doing, but with this dream, I realize we built something special. We built our family heirloom. We’re the Momoa’s. We’re the knuckleheads and with every ride – whether it’s me, my daughter, my son or even a grandchild I don’t know yet, they will share in the miles and memories we’re creating.”

You can watch the video in full above. What do you think of Momoa’s father’s day short film? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.

Momoa’s Aquaman is now available on home media. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.