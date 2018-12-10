Jason Momoa Opens ‘Saturday Night Live’ Barefoot In Shiny Pink Pants

“This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life.” – tonight’s host, Jason Momoa #SNL pic.twitter.com/BFA7yLUsvY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 9, 2018

Jason Momoa is in the midst of a tremendous press tour to help promote his upcoming Aquaman film and tonight, the actor took a break to check one thing off his bucket list — hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Going barefoot and rocking shiny pink pants, the Game of Thrones alum took the stage at 30 Rock and instantly lit the Internet on fire.

Explaining to the live studio audience how it’s been a life-long goal to host Saturday Night Live, Momoa was soon joined on stage but SNL cast members, which soon burst into a disco number. Suffice to say, Momoa instantly joined in on the dancing fun, pink pants and all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Aquaman doesn’t premiere for a few more weeks, Momoa already has his eyes set on a sequel featuring Arthur Curry.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa told Syfy Wire. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” Wan said. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Are you watching Saturday Night Live? What do you think of Momoa as host? Let us know your thoughts in the commentes below!

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21st.