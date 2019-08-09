Jason Momoa Says Aquaman 2 Can’t Move Forward as He Protests Major Hawaii Construction

Fans might be eager to see the future of Aquaman in the next DC Comics-based movie, but actor Jason Momoa is concerned with something much more close to home. And if his latest social media post is any indication, he’s clearly focused on using his platform to make a difference.

Momoa posted an image on Instagram that shows a telescope being constructed, pointing out the drastic damage done to the land and explaining that Hawaii’s planned Thirty Meter Telescope will be much more catastrophic to the site where its being built. Read Momoa’s post below:

Momoa feels strongly about protecting the site on Mauna Kea on the island of Hawaii, and he’s joined thousands of activists in protest of the telescope’s construction. The proposed site is said to cost around $1.4 billion according to Live Science, but its the location on Mauna Kea that’s the point of the controversy.

Momoa has been supported by fellow Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who explained on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last month that the construction is taking place at a location that Johnson likened to church grounds.

“This is so much bigger than a telescope being built,” said Johnson. “This is humanity, these are human beings whose hearts are hurting, and I think any time situations like that come up… that’s our indication that we gotta stop. Let’s be considerate, let’s be empathetic, and let’s always take care of our people.”

It’s great to see that Momoa and Johnson are using their platforms to support causes they believe in. It’s not clear whether or not they will actually stymie any progress made on the telescope right now, but they might be gaining some momentum as more prominent people lend their support to the cause.

Aquaman 2 is currently set to be released on December 16, 2022.