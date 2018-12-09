‘Saturday Night Live’: Jason Momoa Parodies ‘Game Of Thrones’ And Annoying After Shows

Time for our final guest on Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dojo – please welcome King Joffrey. #SNL pic.twitter.com/zoIjCCT7Sc — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 9, 2018

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is fulfilling a lifelong dream hosting Saturday Night Live tonight and the Game of Thrones reprised his role as Khal Drago for a quick skit. The skit in question saw SNL cast member Kenan Thompson played a character in charge of interviewing Game of Thrones characters after they were killed off the show.

Toward’s the end of the skit Momoa’s character poked fun at the trend of “after shows” popping up after spectacle shows like The Walking Dead. Drago stabbed Kyle Mooney’s character — who happened to be playing the host of an after show — while whispering “no more after shows.”

The sketch named itself after Talking Dead, the after show of The Walking Dead, even going the length to parody the show’s branding a title sequence.

After he wraps up his hosting gig on SNL, Momoa will get right back out onto the press junket trail as he helps promote the latest entry into Warner Brothers’ expanding DC Extended Universe. The movie opened up in China earlier this week, earning Warner Brothers’ biggest ever opening day in the market.

The film is tracking for a solid $65 million at the domestic box office, prompting talks for a follow-up to the James Wan-helmed movie.

“According to strong early tracking, the film is expected to earn an impressive $65 million in its domestic debut and top Mary Poppins Returns and Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. That number gave Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich enough confidence to begin talks on a sequel (though no writer has been commissioned yet),” The Hollywood Reporter shared earlier this week.

Starring Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Aquaman opens Dec. 21.

Aquaman sails into theaters on December 21st.