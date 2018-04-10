Jeffrey Dean Morgan Knows How He’ll Play Batman

Should phone ring with Warner Bros. asking Jeffrey Dean Morgan to play Batman, the star of The Walking Dead knows what he would bring to the table as Thomas Wayne’s Caped Crusader.

Speaking to Morgan at a press event for Rampage, ComicBook.com asked the actor who plays the Negan on AMC’s zombie drama whether or not the character’s villainous ways would influence a Batman performance as it clearly does for his role in Rampage.

“I don’t think so,” Morgan said. “I think I would know how I would play Batman but I’ve put some thought into it.” Despite ComicBook.com’s best efforts, the actor wouldn’t spill any more details, but merely got a laugh. See it for yourself in the video above!

When asked if he is ready to admit that Negan spilt over into his role of secret agent Russell in the monster-masher Rampage, Morgan went as far as channeling the Walking Dead character in his response. “Oh, f— yeah!” he gleefully spouted.

“There was some physicality, that I think definitely,” Morgan said. “In watching the film last night, I thought, ‘Oh, lord!’ Yeah, for sure, but understand I was shooting The Walking Dead while I was shooting the movie. So, there might a bit of crossover.”

In fact, Morgan has been hailed as one of the standouts from Rampage, which should come as no surprise given how his Negan is received on The Walking Dead. The actor has long been teasing taking the role of Batman in a potential Flashpoint movie, though. He first appeared as the Thomas Wayne character who becomes Batman in the Flashpoint comic story in the opening moments of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, alongside Lauren Cohan’s Martha Wayne.

“There’s a role in the DC Universe I’ve got my eye on,” Morgan said at a convention back in December. “What I know about the Flashpoint Batman is, you know, for me, I think he is not only the darkest of the Batmen, but the coolest,” Morgan said. “And I love his whole storyline and who he is and the tortured soul of it all.”

Morgan’s big screen work for Rampage opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.