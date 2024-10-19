Jim Lee Finally Returns to DC’s Batman for Hush 2

DC had several huge announcements to share during New York Comic-Con, though there is one announcement in particular that almost stole the show during the Jim Lee and Friends Panel. That’s partly because no one really thought we’d ever get a sequel to one of DC’s biggest Batman stories over the past few decades, but that’s exactly what’s happening, as Lee announced that Hush 2 is actually happening. The sequel to DC’s smash hit Hush will feature the return of Jeph Loeb, Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair, and they even showed off some artwork from the anticipated sequel.

That artwork features a fully colored page featuring Batman gliding in the air towards an unknown objective, which we quickly learn is a group of thugs down on the street. Then we see Hush moving some pieces around a board, and the pieces are of the different Bat family heroes, including Batman and Huntress. On the second page of the artwork we see Batman descending out of the sky to take out those thugs, but as Batman keeps some of the other thugs at bay, the person he’s caught starts to have some sort of chemical reaction around his face, almost looking as if it’s melting off.

While two of the pages don’t feature colors yet, but they already look fantastic, and somehow the news gets even better. In addition to the announcement and the artwork, DC revealed that a Hush 2 prelude will be happening in the pages of the upcoming Justice League Unlimited #1, which will be hitting stores on November 27th. The actual Hush 2 storyline will begin in March 2025 with Batman #158, and the timing works out brilliantly for those who either haven’t read the original story or just want to read it again ahead of the sequel.

That’s because DC is reprinting the original Hush series as Facsimile Editions, and this will roll out starting in January 2025 with Batman #608 and Batman #609. We got more detarils on these in the latest DC Connect, and you can find the official desctipions or both below. Als of note, DC is celebrating the Hush 2 announcement with special shirts, and to get them you’ll need to scan the special DC Shop QR Code.

BATMAN #608 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by Jeph Loeb

Art by Jim Lee

Cover by Jim Lee

Foil variant cover by

Jim Lee Blank sketch cover available

$3.99 22 pages Variant S4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/1/25

Batman attempts to bring an end to the vile kidnapping of an innocent child. But suddenly, all hell breaks loose… The first chapter of “Hush’— the landmark storyline where the superstar talents of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb ushered in is a bold new adventure in the life of the Dark Knight, that set a new standard for Batman stories for years to come.

BATMAN #609 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by Jeph Loeb

Art by Jim Lee

Cover by Jim Lee

Foil variant cover by Jim Lee

$3.99 22 pages Variant S4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/15/25

Pan 2 fan favourite “Hush”. Storyline by the Batman team of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb a full facsimile edition. Lying near death, Batman must turn to the least likely person in the Bat family for help, the Huntress! Meanwhile, Catwoman continues to hunt down the mysterious individual responsible for wreaking havoc in their likes — a path that leads her back to Poison Ivy.

