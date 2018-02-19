J.K. Simmons Hasn’t Met ‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Yet

Newest Commissioner Gordon actor J.K. Simmons, who told Collider he was “barely involved” in Justice League, said he’s yet to meet Batman spinoff director Matt Reeves.

“Oh, yeah! Assuming that we’re gonna go forward, the way we think it will, I’m really looking forward to that,” Simmons said of future appearances in the shared DC Extended Universe.

“Hopefully, it will be really fun and the character will expand a little bit, particularly in the stand-alone Batman movie. There will be more to do. I guess it’s Matt Reeves now for that one, who I haven’t met. So, it will be a whole new collaborator to get together and work with, hopefully.”

Simmons made his debut as the longtime Batman ally in a brief appearance in November’s Justice League, lending a hand to Batman (Ben Affleck) and his newfound superhero friends.

The Academy Award-winning actor explained he didn’t work with filmmaker Joss Whedon, who relieved original Justice League director Zack Snyder following his exit from the superhero team-up, admitting he knew little about its reshoots.

“I only worked with Zack,” Simmons said. “Because I don’t really pay attention to show business, outside of my own thing, I was unaware of most of that. I didn’t even know until somebody in the press told me about the re-shoots. And I have no idea what to expect, going forward.”

Affleck stepped down from directing The Batman himself in January 2017, the reigns passed to War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

A month later, rumors claimed Affleck “doesn’t want to be Batman anymore,” and a year later, fresher rumors say the actor-slash-director is wary of committing fully because of the way the role monopolizes his time.

According to a December report from Variety, the actor is expected to reprise the role in Warner Bros.’ in-the-works Flashpoint movie, but Reeves is said to be seeking “fresh talent” for The Batman.

The director is rumored to have looked at Donnie Darko and Stronger actor Jake Gyllenhaal to suit up as the Dark Knight.

Reeves said in January he has the story for The Batman “worked out” and he is in the process of outlining.

Justice League is now available to own on Digital HD and hits store shelves on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray March 13.