Is Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Makeup a Dark Knight Reference?

Today we got a first look at Joaquin Phoenix in Joker makeup, as part of Warner Bros.’ continued promotion of Joker, Todd Phillips’ DC standalone film that serves as an alternative version of The Joker’s origin.

Now that fans have gotten their first taste of Phoenix’s “Arthur Fleck” in some clown-themed makeup, the reactions are pouring in, and it seems like there’s one connection that some fans simply cannot unsee:

Clearly the red and blue color scheme of the two clown faces is reversed, but it’s the similarities in the spirit of the look that probably has fans seeing connections between Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight version of Joker (played by the late Heath Ledger) and this new version from Joaquin Phoenix. Both images of the Joker play about the villain’s clown aesthetic in almost self-deprecating ways, creating a dramatic irony that viewers familiar with The Joker’s iconic look can enjoy. Both the Dark Knight mask and this new Joker makeup also invoke the clown performer look of early 20th century Vaudeville clowns, which is also going to make people connect the two.

Of course, for every fan who is seeing connective threads between Joker and The Dark Knight, there’s another fan who is ready to troll DC fans for making such specious associations:

Oh, I know this is coming: “Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker makeup is an homage to the mas Heath Ledger wore in THE DARK KNIGHT.” #Nah — Bill “Jett” Ramey (@BATMANONFILM) September 21, 2018



So is the look Phoenix sporting a reference to The Dark Knight? More evidence for the theoriy that this Joker origin story was inspired by Heath Ledger’s Joker? Probably not. Without knowing the larger context of Phillips’ film we’re left to guess why this particular makeup job is significant in the story – if it is at all. Will it be the only look Phoenix dons in the movie? Or is this merely a stepping stone to the finished product? It’s still too early to know much for sure, which is why (as usual) ‘wait and see’ is probably the best policy.

Joker is being executive produced by Martin Scorcese. In addition to Phoenix, the film will co-star Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. Alec Baldwin was initially cast as Thomas Wayne, but had to drop out. He has now been replaced by Brett Cullen. Joker is expected to be a (hopefully) R-Rated, entirely standalone take on the villain.

Catch Joker in theaters on October 4, 2019.