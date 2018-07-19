Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Movie Release Date And Title Revealed

Joaquin Phoenix is the latest A-list Hollywood star to join the world of superhero cinema and now, the movie featuring him as The Joker has a release date. According to THR, director Todd Phillips’ standalone Joker movie has landed an October 4, 2019 release date.

Perhaps even the bigger news in this report, it has been confirmed the name of the film will be short and sweet: Joker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that we know Phoenix is playing the movie’s titular character, details continue to surface surrounding the movie’s production. Hangover franchise alum Todd Phillips is currently tabbed to direct the movie, which will see the Oscar-winning Martin Scorsese on board as a producer.

And, according to earlier reports, Thomas Wayne is rumored to make an appearance alongside another big-time Hollywood name.

“As for [Robert] De Niro’s role, I don’t think he’s playing some canon type character,” Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider recently said. “I think he’s playing like a local TV host or something like that, who’s maybe broadcasting about the Joker. I’m not entirely sure. I do know that one character who has a big role in this is Thomas Wayne.”

Speaking to press earlier this summer, Phoenix dove in to explain what makes his take on the iconic Batman villain unique to the superhero genre.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said of this upcoming film. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles.”

“And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

What are your thoughts, Joker fans? Are you excited to see the movie hit theatres in early October? Let us know in the comments below!