Joe Manganiello Posts New Deathstroke Photo

While fans were mixed about Justice League as a whole, the Deathstroke scene was mostly well received, and now you can get another look at the Terminator.

The new photo was taken by Justice League director Zack Snyder and is in all black and white. Manganiello is standing front and center in his Deathstroke costume, looking deadly as ever. He’s clearly standing on Lex Luthor’s yacht, as a woman can be seen in a pool behind him, with another woman standing guard to his right.

You can check out the photo above.

The scene is also memorable for teasing a Legion of Doom, with Luthor saying they should have a “League of our own”. Fans have long wanted to see Manganiello in the suit ever since Ben Affleck released that test footage, and finally seeing him on screen was definitely worth the wait. That said, what happens next for the character?

A film project was announced last year with Gareth Evans in talks to direct the movie, but not much has been heard since. One take that has made the rounds is an origin film of some sort, but originally the character was tied to Affleck’s Batman solo film. Those plans changed when Matt Reeves came on board (after Affleck decided not to direct), pretty much starting from scratch.

Despite the projects being in flux, Manganiello’s take on the character hasn’t changed much from the original version he came up with after meeting with Affleck. Whenever he does hit the big screen, Manganiello wants to explore more about the character than him just being a badass with a sword.

“The best, quote-unquote, I hate calling them this…calling them a ‘villain,’ is understanding where they’re coming from. They’re a villain to people who are opposing them, but from the inside, this is a person who’s struggling with all types of things,” Manganiello confessed. “I think it’s really interesting to tell that kind of story and tell the truth, emotionally, of a story like that when you’re talking about a man who lost an eye, was betrayed, lost his son. These different types of aspects and you couple that with real-world military training.”

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see him in action, but DC fans do have Aquaman to look forward to, which hits theaters on December 21st.