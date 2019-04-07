Joel Kinnaman Reportedly Returning For James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is moving along towards production, and now we’re starting to get more of an idea of who will be coming back from the previous film. So far Viola Davis has been confirmed to return as Amanda Waller, while Jai Courtney will be playing Captain Boomerang once more and will be joined by Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. It seems another member of the previous cast is coming along for the ride too, as Discussing Film reports that Joel Kinnaman will be coming back as his character Rick Flag, the group’s de facto leader and commander in the original film.

It was previously believed that Kinnaman wouldn’t be coming back, but it seems that was not the case. In addition to the other returning cast, Kinnaman will be joined by Idris Elba, who will be taking over the character of Deadshot from Will Smith, who had to depart the project due to scheduling conflicts.

For now, other returning names are still unknown, like Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s Killer Croc, Jay Hernandez’s Inferno, Karen Fukuhara’s Katana, and of course Jared Leto’s Joker. Recent setd photos did suggest that Leto’s Joker would make a return in some form, though we’re not sure if it’s a cameo or if he’s an actual part of the story. We also aren’t sure if Leto will return to play the character either.

Gunn was brought on to direct the relaunch as it’s being described after being fired from Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though that has since been reversed and he is now directing both features. His work on The Suicide Squad will take precedence though, as that was part of his agreement with Disney since he had already committed to it.

This is great news for fans of the Suicide Squad. While David Ayer’s previous movie delivered some great character5s and impressive box office, some weren’t happy with the overall product. Now Gunn, who has a knack for blending comedy with superheroes, will work his magic on this already impressive cast of characters. He’ll also be adding a few of his own, as new additions like Ratcatcher, Peacemaker, King Shark, Polka Dot Man, and more will join the preexisting lineup.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021.

