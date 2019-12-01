John Barrowman Shares Update on Severe Neck Injury, Photos and Video From Hospital

Actor John Barrowman — known for his work in Arrow, Doctor Who, and Torchwood — suffered a severe neck injury yesterday that left him unable to move. He spent the night at Spire Bristol Hospital and is now updating fans to let them know he may be on the road to recovery. “I had an MRI and they’ve found the root of the problem which is a C5/6 facet joint injury,” Barrowman writes on Instagram. “Hopefully a series of intraspinal injections will reduce inflammation and get me back up & running again in time for Monday’s show in Manchester. Fortunately Glasgow was able to reschedule us to Tuesday night so I’m looking forward to that too! @scottmale #stevengill (my brother-in-law the #neuro surgeon) #NotFeelingSoFabulous but a massive blessing to have you all out there sending your positive thoughts and messages. Thank you. However can’t sleep #worry @deccarecords @cuffeandtaylor.”

He posted again this morning to let fans know he was awake and set to receive more painkillers and an injection. He made a third post to confirm he received the “uncomfortable” treatment.

Barrowman has been on tour with his holiday show A Fabulous Christmas. The injury forced him to cancel a show in Glasgow.

“I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to a severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing & move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis,” Barrowman wrote on social media. “The Doctors have advised me to not perform this weekend while I try and recover, so I’ve had to make the very difficult decision to cancel my performances at the Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday 30th November and at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, on Sunday 1st December. I am so disappointed and upset as I was looking forward to seeing you all, I feel I am letting everyone down, but it’s simply not possible for me to do the show in my current condition. We have thankfully managed to open the Oxford New Theatre concert (Sat 14th December) for Bristol audience members to transfer to, and we have managed to move the Glasgow date to Tues 3rd December so I really hope you will be able to still see me have A Fabulous Christmas”

Hearing that Barrowman now believes he could be up and able to perform by Monday night is encouraging news. Fans have been showing their concern for Barrowman on social media.