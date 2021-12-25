John Cena Photobombs Peacemaker in Full Costume in Viral TikTok Video

Earlier this year, the live-action DC universe got some fascinating additions with the help of The Suicide Squad, which brought some lesser-known antiheroes and villains to the big screen. Among them was Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), who will be spinning out into his own HBO Max solo series early next year. Even before trailers for the series first debuted, fans already enjoyed Cena’s unique take on the character — as well as his proclivity for wearing the Peacemaker costume in real life. A recent TikTok from user @webheadedhero showcases that in a pretty amusing way, showing Cena crashing his TikTok at a convention while dressed in the Peacemaker costume.

The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“That’s a world, specifically DC, that HBO typically wouldn’t have done,” HBO chief Casey Bloys explained in a recent interview. “And when you’ve got someone like James Gunn who wants to do that, it’s a great way to take advantage. When you think about those shows, they all feel slightly broader than what HBO might typically do.”

Are you excited for the Peacemaker HBO Max series? What do you think of the newest trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Peacemaker is expected to debut on Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.