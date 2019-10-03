Joker 2: When Production Starts Revealed

It sounds like work on the sequel to Todd Phillips' Joker, Joker: Folie a Deux, will be getting under way before the end of 2022. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, cinematographer Lawrence Sher spoke about his work on Black Adam, but also revealed that he will next be headed to work on the Joker sequel, with filming on the project expected to begin in five or six weeks. Sher also said that the film will be shot largely on sound stages in Los Angeles as well as on location in New York. The film will star Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn.

"She's going to be a really cool fit for this movie and will create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself," Sher said. "The combination of the two will be exactly what we hope, which is exciting, and we'll find magic every day on set. Hopefully we'll also have a bit of madness in there. We like when there is a little bit of chaos."

When will Joker: Folie a Deux be released?

It was revealed back in August that the Joker sequel, officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux, will be released on October 4, 2024 — arriving exactly five years after the original film. Following the runaway success of Joker back in 2019, the film went on to gross over $1 billion at the global box office and being nominated for eleven Academy Awards (with two wins), talk of a sequel has been ever present for the past three years. Phillips made things official earlier this summer when he confirmed the title for the Joker sequel. The Folie à deux subtitle refers to the medical condition where two or more people start sharing delusions, which initially led many to believe Harley Quinn would be involved.

How Does Margot Robbie Feel About Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn?

Lady Gaga will be stepping into the role of Harley Quinn, who was previously played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. Joker is not set in the same universe as the DCEU, which means Robbie could still return as the character in the future. Recently, Robbie spoke with MTV News, and she expressed excitement at the alternate portrayal of Harley.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie explained. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.