Joker Just Days Away From Making $1 Billion at the Box Office

Todd Phillips’ Joker is likely the most profitable comic book movie ever made and according to industry experts, it’s not just days away from crossing the envied billion-dollar milestone. The speculation comes from the team at Exhibitor Relations, which suggests the movie will cross the benchmark sometime in the coming week, joining the ranks of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises and James Wan’s Aquaman as the only DC Comics films to make north of $1 billion worldwide. As of this writing, Joker has grossed a hefty $984 million globally.

JOKER isn’t messing around. With another $20M overseas this weekend, total is now $671M. Global domination is now $984M…which means it will become just the 4th DC film to surpass $1B next week, joining AQUAMAN, THE DARK KNIGHT and THE DARK KNIGHT RISES. Good company. pic.twitter.com/SGSeORRwsv — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) November 10, 2019

If there’s been a movie late that’s been a diamond in the rough, you need not look further than the Joaquin Phoenix-starring film. Mired in controversy surrounding its release, the Warner Brothers film has stayed on course to numbers any studio would like to see roll in. Late last month, the film even become the highest-earning R-rated movie to ever hit theaters. On top of that, it’s likely the world’s most profitable comic book adaptation, largely thanks in part to a reported production budget of just $70 million.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere, starring Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler.

Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

