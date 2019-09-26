Landmark Theaters Bans Cosplay for Joker Movie Opening Weekend

As a response to the potential of real-world violence surrounding the release of Joker, Landmark Theaters is banning both customers and employees from dressing up for the film in its opening weekend. Other nationwide theater chains have yet to put any bans in place for masks or costumes, but with a week to go until the film’s release, it’s possible they could update their protocols. While there have yet to be any official threats made regarding public safety during the film’s opening, the sociopathic nature of the lead character and multiple instances of domestic terrorists targetting movie theaters has some patrons concerned.

“We are not allowing costumes, face painting, or masks by either our employees or guests,” Landmark Theaters CEO Ted Mundorff confirmed with TMZ.

One of the most popular depictions of the Joker came in 2008 with Heath Ledger’s portrayal in The Dark Knight. Tragically, the release of that film’s sequel in 2012 came with a shooting in Aurora, Colorado, which resulted in the deaths of 12 victims in attendance. Early reports of the incident claimed that the shooter, who had dyed his hair bright red, referred to himself as the Joker, though those reports are unconfirmed.

A representative from Regal Cinemas, however, shared with TMZ, “We do not believe the content or the existence of any movie is a cause or a signal for violence.”

This comment falls in line with a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, who shared with TheWrap, “No credible threats at this time, but we are going to closely monitor what’s going on.”

Sadly, the Aurora shooting was just the beginning of a deadly trend, as mass shootings have begun happening much more frequently and continue to include movie theaters being targetted. While there might not be a reason to believe Joker could incite real-world violence more than any other film might, the ban on costumes and facepaint is likely a measure meant to make patrons feel more comfortable.

Concerns over the film aren’t entirely unwarranted, as even Warner Bros. weighed in on the matter.

“Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies. Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic,” a representative from Warner Bros. said in a statement on Tuesday. “At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”

Joker lands in theaters on October 4th.

