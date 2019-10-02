Jimmy Kimmel Criticized for Embarrassing Joaquin Phoenix With Awkward Joker Outtake, Making Fun of His Breakdancing

Over the last few weeks, the DC Comics movie Joker has been under a lot of scrutiny over how it depicts violence, with some critics claiming that its glorification could be misconstrued and inspire violent acts. But late night talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel has a very different criticism of the movie, and it’s one that has brought a lot of fans coming to the defense of actor Joaquin Phoenix after his appearance on the show. Phoenix appeared on a last night when the host played a clip of Phoenix berating Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher, putting him on the spot about what he was saying in the outtake.

In the clip, Phoenix is criticizing Sher until he gets to the point where he can’t continue the scene, walking out of the frame.

“The constant whispering, just shut the f— up dude. I’m trying to like find something real. [ bleep ] dude. F—. Sorry, f—. It’s not a big deal. It’s not a big deal. Yeah, it kinda is. F—. I know you started the f— Cher thing, Larry. F—- ] making fun of me. Like I’m a f— diva. It’s not even an insult. Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon — how’s that a f— insult? F— I can’t do this, man.”

Phoenix went on to apologize for his words after Kimmel played the clip.

“Look, sometimes, sometimes movies get intense, because you’re a lot of people in a small space and you’re trying to find something,” Phoenix says. “So you can feel intense, but um, that was supposed to be private. I’m sorry you guys had to see that.”

He added, “I am sorry, but he did whisper constantly while we’re trying to work, and sometimes it’s really hard to find the emotion you’re after, so it was wrong of me, I’m sorry, but he shouldn’t have done it.”

Fans have come to Phoenix’s defense, though it is curious how Kimmel came into possession with the clip of the unreleased movie’s outtakes and why it was aired in this manner. Warner Bros. Pictures has possession of this footage, and it’s weird that they would even send this footage to Kimmel to put their star actor on the spot amid all of the drama surrounding the film already.

Regardless, fans attacked Kimmel for his interview with Phoenix and how it played out. Read on to see what fans are saying about the interview.

Joker premieres in theaters this Friday, October 4th.

@austinbrady8398

I really feel bad for Joaquin Phoenix in this interview. Jimmy Kimmel just makes fun of him the whole time. pic.twitter.com/XOPCXFclkg — CallMeBrady (@austinbrady8398) October 2, 2019

@RealWynotm3

Another instance of Jimmy Kimmel being a fuckface. Good god that was hard to watch pic.twitter.com/fwqUdVs4rW — HalloWyatt🎃 (@RealWynotm3) October 2, 2019

@TrostepelaBurge

this joaquin phoenix interview on jimmy kimmel is so awkward jesus christ — 2 (formerly 2) (@TrostepelaBurge) October 2, 2019

@Tort75

For reaaaal. Jimmy shouldn’t have shown that clip tho. Why would anybody want to see that kind of footage of themselves, and then have millions of people see it as well? Bad move on Jimmys part. — TonyTheTiger (@Tort75) October 2, 2019

@Johnny_Mo_2112

He was set up. That “outtake” clip was clearly meant to embarrass him. If a guest is a bit awkward, don’t TRY to make him feel more awkward. — John M. (@Johnny_Mo_2112) October 2, 2019

@prit3351

This jimmy kimmel interview with joaquin phoenix is awkward af what was he thinking sharing that outtake video #smh — Pritzzzzz (@prit3351) October 2, 2019

@valeriainesss

kimmel acted like if he wanted to earn the “worst host of the year” award lol — ᴠᴀʟᴇʀɪᴀ (@valeriainesss) October 2, 2019

@kimbourgeois241

Is it just me or is Jimmy Kimmel a total asshole ? Awkward and belittling conversation with Joaquin Phoenix tonight 🤦🏼‍♀️ No need for that kind of shit Jimmy ! — Kimwheatbourgeois24 (@kimbourgeois241) October 2, 2019

@itsbrookeluv

when will y’all learn to leave Joaquin Phoenix alone, first, half of the internet slating him and now Jimmy Kimmel has made him uncomfortable on TV… fuck y’all pic.twitter.com/bmFnm7A1ZN — tommy shelby apologist (@itsbrookeluv) October 2, 2019

@ClaudioLeitaoSA

I finally watched the Jimmy Kimmel interview with Joaquin Phoenix and holy shit.



Jimmy is an asshole for allowing that “OUTTAKE” to be shown. He especially didn’t make Joaquin comfortable after realizing that it was a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/mteK3oiBzS — TimeClaud (@ClaudioLeitaoSA) October 2, 2019

@Ryan_Todd212

That Joaquin Phoenix interview on Jimmy Kimmel was AWFUL! Why would you show the outtakes?Purposely going out of their way to show an embarrassing series of clips (Without his consent btw) and putting him on the spot like that was horrible. — 🎃Ryan.TV🎃| RIP Etika | (@Ryan_Todd212) October 2, 2019

@YetPending