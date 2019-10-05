Mark Hamill Reveals How He Feels About Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Critics may be saying that Joker the movie hasn’t lived up to the hype on screen, but the opening weekend has been full of twists and turns. Mark Hamill took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the film. It looks like from one Joker to another, Todd Phillips‘ movie gets a stamp of approval. That must feel good for the filmmakers as they’ve had to dodge a number of arrows on the way to getting the project out into theaters.

Hamill has a very large following on the platform with over 3 million people hanging on most of the things he tweets. Also, his take on the Clown Prince of Crime is beloved by a large percentage of Batman fans, so the actor’s words carry some weight. After some of the self-inflicted wounds brought upon Joker by the director, getting some positive press is a win any way they can get it.

The #JokerMovie opens today. The awesome Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver brilliantly reimagine the character as never seen before! 2 thumbs up from that old-school, comic book version… me. 👍👍🃏 pic.twitter.com/Ex4is4OvPC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 4, 2019

The star began, “The #JokerMovie opens today. The awesome Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver brilliantly reimagine the character as never seen before! 2 thumbs up from that old-school, comic book version… me.”

Some of the concerns around the movie have come down to the violence on screen and how movie-goers will react to it. There was a reported threat yesterday in California that caused a theater in Huntington Beach to shut down in the afternoon. The theater re-opened today after the threat didn’t materialize, but law enforcement has been on edge about these sorts of incidents in other parts of the country.

Besides, the critical reception has been all over the place with regards to this film. Some have adored the way it nods towards Scorsese films and others find it empty without much to say. Fans are siding with Hamill on this one as they seem to love the entire thing. As a matter of fact, they are letting their opinions be heard on Internet aggregators in spite of the critical reception.

The audience score for Joker was sitting at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes this morning. That number stands in stark contrast to the critical score which has been hovering at 69% since the reviews started popping up online. Joker‘s freshness rating has also come into question as the reaction is so split that it keeps bouncing between “Rotten” and “Fresh” on the website. You can bet that there will be more developments with regards to the box office performance before the weekend is over.

