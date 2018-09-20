Conan O’Brien Reveals ‘Joker’ Movie Photos of Jokermobile, Batman and More in New Sketch

The world has only gotten a small look at DC Films’ Joker movie, but it looks like the project has already become the subject of parody.

On a recent episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien spoke about the first official photo for Joker, which features Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) standing against a blue background. O’Brien jokingly began to show different “exclusive” photos from the film, including the Jokermobile – a drab looking Toyota – and Batman (a normal guy wearing a Batman shirt). You can check out the sketch above.

Granted, it isn’t too hard to see why some have reacted to the first Joker photo this way, considering how much of an aesthetic departure the project seems to be. The film will be a ’70s-set “cautionary tale”, in which Arthur Fleck is driven to madness after his stand-up career fails.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker is being directed by The Hangover and Due Date‘s Todd Phillips, with executive producers including Martin Scorcese. In addition to Phoenix, the film will co-star Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. Alec Baldwin was initially tapped to be in the film as Thomas Wayne, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, and has since been replaced by Brett Cullen. The film is expected to be a (hopefully) R-Rated, entirely standalone take on the DC Comics world, which will challenge people’s conceptions of a comic book movie. Even then, it sounds like the veteran actor is a little intimidated by taking on the role — in a good way.

“I take a lot of time and consideration when making decisions and what I’m gonna work on, always.” Phoenix added. “So, in some ways, the process, which is obviously reading a script and meeting a filmmaker and then continuing to have meetings and discussions with Todd [Phillips]. I think he’s very impressive and he seems to have a very interesting understanding of this world and what he’s trying to say. And so there is something very appealing about that and working with him on this particular project. It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f-cking sh-t out of me or something. It might as well be the thing that scares you the most.”

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019.