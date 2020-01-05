Hilarious Joker Meme Suggests Wonder Woman Really Killed Batman’s Parents

The DC Films world is currently in the middle of some interesting extremes, as Joker is nominated for a slew of awards, and fan-favorite blockbusters Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 are set to debut in the coming months. A new meme making the rounds online combines all of those aspects in an unexpected and hilarious way. The photo, which was shared by Reddit user Blu_Soldier001, puts a recent official still from WW84 – which shows Diana making a shushing motion as she holds up a nearby henchman – in a whole new context. Instead of holding up the henchman, Diana is brandishing a gun, and can be seen lurking outside of the theater where Thomas and Martha Wayne are murdered in Joker.

Batman’s parents getting murdered has become a bit of a running joke amongst DC fans, as the sequence is featured in nearly every origin story for the Dark Knight. Joker put a familiar but clever twist on that iconic scene, by never officially naming the man who carries out the murder, after being inspired by Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) debuting as the Joker on TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, there is the caveat of the fact that Diana has shifted away from using weapons – much less a gun – in her onscreen portrayal.

“Wonder Woman does not carry a weapon,” Gadot explained in an interview late last year. “We had an intention to let go of the sword, because there’s something very aggressive with a sword. If you have a sword, it means you need to use it. So we wanted to give that up. And we didn’t feel that the shield was necessary either. She’s a goddess, she can fight, she’s super strong, and she has the skills. So no, she has the gauntlets. She has the lasso. She has her tiara and that’s about it.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.