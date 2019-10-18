Joker Movie Director Reveals New, Never-Before-Seen BTS Photos

With Joker heading into its third weekend at the box office, it has already proven to be a massive financial and cultural sensation, resulting in director Todd Phillips taking to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s production. Regardless of whether you loved or hated the movie, it has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, not just in the superhero realm, but in all of cinema. In that regard, these photos serve as a reminder that Joker had the same origins as every other film, with a director and cast working together to try to tell a compelling story.

The film recently passed the $600-million mark at the worldwide box office, an impressive feat for an R-rated superhero movie with disturbing subject matter. The film is an undeniable sensation at the box office, yet it has experienced a rocky ride towards its release.

The initial announcement of the project resulted in mixed responses, as audiences were unsure of what to expect from a film that seemingly would have humanized a sadistic murderer, with the casting of Joaquin Phoenix largely exciting fans. The first footage from the film felt much more in line with a Martin Scorsese-inspired character study than the traditional superhero movie, building fan excitement.

When Joker premiered at the Venice Film Festival, not only were the initial reviews largely positive, but it took home the top prize of the entire festival, building anticipation immensely. Initial reviews for the film, as calculated by Rotten Tomatoes, saw more than 90% of them being positive, only for subsequent festival and press screenings to see that number start to plummet. The film recently dropped below 70% positive on the site after earning hundreds of reviews from critics.

In addition to the poor reviews it was earning in the weeks leading up to release, there was public fervor about the film’s violent subject matter, resulting in speculation that acts of violence would take place at screenings of the film. With the amount of mass shootings on the rise, which includes movie theaters being targeted, many theaters took extra precautions to ensure the safety of patrons.

No matter how much money the film ends up earning or what awards it does (or doesn’t) win, Joker has already become one of the definitive movies of the year.

Joker is in theaters now.