Joker Movie Director Releases Video Thanking Fans For $1 Billion Box Office

Joker has enjoyed quite a ride so far at the box office, and now the film is just about to add to its already impressive resume with a big milestone. Director Todd Phillips took to social media to celebrate Joker’s path towards $1 Billion at the box office with a video that celebrated all the fans that made such an impressive haul possible. The new video features a variety of quotes from social media about Joker, and there’s quite a few of them.

The video plays footage from the film with a multitude of quotes, and eventually, it is followed by “$1 Billion Box Office” and the text “Thank You Fans.” Phillips posted the video with the caption “Wow. What a ride this has been!! Thank you to the fans! #joker”

Joker has received quite a bit of critical praise and praise from audiences around the world. It’s also become the most profitable R-Rated movie ever, surpassing Deadpool and Logan. It didn’t hurt that the film cost so little to make, and now some fans are hoping to see another film starring Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker at some point in the future.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is in theaters now.