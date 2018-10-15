Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Takes off Running in New Set Photos

The Joker standalone movie has been getting a lot of notarity as it shoots on location in NYC, and today brings a new set of photos that seem to further indicate what we’ll see from a some potentially pivotal sequences in the film.

In these new set photos, you can see Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck dressed in yet another clown costume, running down the street. It’s unclear whether Fleck is running towards something, or fleeing away from something, but it definitely looks like anohter bad day in a life that will ultimately spiral into a very dark (and iconic) place.

You can take a look at the full breakdown of Joker set photos, below, courtesy of Just Jared:

As stated, the last weeks of Joker shoots have revealed some key sequences from the film. That includes a scene where Fleck’s clown having some kind of emotional breakdown while on a phone call, and a more recent sequence where Fleck (in his most Joker-esque makeup) inspires a mob of clown-masked people to ambush and mob the wealthy train commuters, while Fleck simply laughs and enjoys the chaos – with later photos suggesting he also has to make a speedy retreat from the situation.

All of this seems to feed into the growing theory that Hangover director Todd Phillips is using the framework of The Joker to tell a story about the dregs of society, with the Clown Prince of Crime’s rise possibly serving as metaphor for the demons that drive people into becoming the darker and more frenzied versions of themselves, and how that may reflect our own socio-political realities. At the same time, this film seems to be very much in keeping with the world of Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke, with its bleak view of Gotham’s working and poor class, and how that life of struggle, plus the events of one “very bad day” gave rise to The Joker.

In short, this remains one of the more interesting DC movie projects on the horizon.

Joker will be in theaters on October 4, 2019.