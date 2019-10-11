Joker Movie Sets Another October Box Office Record

Joker, the new Todd Phillips film that follows the origin story of Batman’s biggest foe, hit theaters last week and it’s already beaten some box office records. The movie opened to a record number of theaters for an October release, beat Venom‘s previous Thursday night box office record for an October release, and set a new record for a Monday box office in October. Now, the movie has reached another milestone, becoming the top first-week October earner, beating Venom by 29%, according to Gitesh Pandya. You can read their full tweet here:

#Joker drops a reasonable 14% WED-to-THU to $8.3M putting the full opening week #boxoffice at $137.7M. That’s a new record for the month of OCT beating #Venom by 29%. Aims to repeat at #1 this wknd. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) October 11, 2019

As of yesterday, Joker scored a total of $137,728,787 domestically and $289,928,787 worldwide. The movie still has a ways to go to beat Venom, especially in the worldwide category. When Venom left theaters, it had earned a total of $213,515,506 domestically and $856,085,151 worldwide.

In a previous report, Deadline predicted Joker would earn a little less than $82 million during its opening weekend due to its R-rating (Venom was PG-13), but since Halloween (2018) had a pretty impressive R-rated opening last October with $76.2 million, they believed it was possible for Joker to reach their $90 million goal. The movie succeeded, earning a total of $105.9M domestically over the weekend. That report also noted the top R-rated box office openers based on comic books, which are Deadpool ($132.4M), Deadpool 2 ($125.5M), Logan ($88.4M), 300 ($70.9M), and Watchmen ($55.2M).

Joker was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s reached 68%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score remains fairly high. Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis loved the film, calling it an “insane masterpiece.” You can read the full review here.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.