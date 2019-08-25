Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Movie Releases New Teasers, Reveals Trailer Release Date

We’re a little over a month out from the debut of DC’s Joker movie, and it looks like the film’s marketing campaign has ramped up in a pretty unique way. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for Joker shared six new short teasers for the upcoming film, which feature a mix of new footage and clips from the first trailer.
Not only do the teasers provide more of a vibe for the one-of-a-kind DC film, but they actually contain a hidden message. Each teaser features a brief flash of hand-written writing which, when spliced together in the order they appear on Instagram, spells out “trailer 8.28”. This reveals that the film’s second trailer will soon be released on Wednesday, August 28th.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The film will star Joaquin Phoenix Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian whose descent into madness turns him into the villain. The film’s cast also includes Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, and Bryan Tyree Henry.
Scroll through to check out all of the Joker teasers for yourself, and to get ready for the trailer’s debut later this week.
