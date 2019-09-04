Joker Movie One Month Teaser Released

The Joker movie is officially one month away from release. As a means to celebrate the nearing theatrical event, Joker has released an official “one month” teaser on social media.

“Joker is loaded with mystery on top of its numerous twists,” the official Joker review from ComicBook.com reads. “By the time it ends, viewers will be left with several questions about the experience, some of which might be scarily directed at themselves. Phoenix’s Arthur laughs his way through terrible scenarios. For this, the actor demands an Oscar nomination it might not be the only nod this DC Comics movie earns. The cinematography, score, and direction create something unlike anything before it — and it’s terrifying, thrilling, and moving.”

Check out Joker's one month teaser video below!

One month. #JokerMovie – in theaters October 4.

In a Q&A regarding the most common questions about Joker movie, ComicBook.com addressed several of the mysteries surrounding the film in a spoiler-free manner.

“The most popular question I’ve gotten since seeing Joker has been which actor was better in the role between Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. Ledger’s iconic performance in 2008’s The Dark Knight has gone down in cinematic history as one of the best and instantly became a staple for comic book movies going forward,” the Q&A reads. “So, which actor is better as the Joker?”

The attempt to answer is difficult, but the Q&A certainly did its best. “It’s a question so difficult to answer that it’s nearly impossible. The two portrayals are drastically different. Ledger’s Joker was a maniac with a plan while Phoenix’s is mentally ill and descending into madness. They’re written and performed very differently. Phoenix’s version is a scary reflection of real world issues while Ledger’s reflects the character from comics a bit more.

“Phoenix is given more time to develop the role which might give him an advantage, having an entire movie dedicated to his masterful performance while Ledgers was a supporting role acting opposite Christian Bale’s Batman.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4.