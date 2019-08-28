New Joker Movie Trailer Teaser Released

Update: The Official Joker Trailer is out! Watch HERE!

As hard is it might be to believe, DC’s most iconic villain is getting his own live-action feature film directed by the filmmaker behind The Hangover, and starring Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix. This is all very real and Joker is actually getting a lot of awards buzz ahead of its October release. Fortunately, if you’re already on the Joker hype train, you don’t have to wait that long to see new footage from the film.

It was teased on the Joker Instagram that a new trailer would be arriving on Wednesday, though everyone had to put the pieces together themselves. Each of the last six clips on the film’s Instagram account had one split second where some scribbled writing popped onto the page. If you put all of the images of that writing side-by-side, it reads “Trailer 8.28”.

The marketing team for the film has now put everything together showing all six clips playing simultaneously on the same account, with the trailer message permanently above them. To make things even easier, the caption on the post confirms it. “Trailer tomorrow.”

Trailer tomorrow. #JokerMovie – in theaters October 4.

While this new movie is based on the most popular villain in DC lore, Phoenix argues that it isn’t going to be like any other entries in the superhero genre. Or really any genre, for that matter.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in an interview last year. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd [Phillips] seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker arrives in theaters on October 4th.